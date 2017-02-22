Spay-ghetti No Meatballs Helps Our Furry Friends

Spay-ghetti No Meatballs dinner & silent auction helps our furry friends

Wally’s Friends are imploring others to do their part in helping stop Chattanooga’s pet overpopulation. This Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Venue Chattanooga, Wally’s Friends will be hosting their most popular annual fundraiser, Spay-ghetti No Meatballs.

The dinner and silent auction costs $40 per person and will be catered by Lee Towery. Spay-ghetti No Meatballs will also play host to Comedian Karen Mills and the Booker T. Scruggs Ensemble.

Taking place on World Spay Day, Executive Director of Wally’s Friends, Eileen Price spoke about the unacceptable amount of animals being put down each year, “We need to put a spotlight on pet overpopulation.” Wally’s Friends are clearly doing their best to be part of the solution, and have spayed and neutered over 100,000 animals.

Now they ask for your support. Price stated that, “the funds from our event go to people who can’t afford to spay or neuter their pets.” This is important, because although they are a low price clinic, many people still can’t afford it, which has been a major problem in regards to pet overpopulation.

This social event is both a mix of entertainment and charity, which will hopefully bring increased awareness to an issue Wally’s Friends have taken head on.