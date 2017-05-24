“Speaking” the international language of soccer with the CFC

Dubbed the most popular soccer team in Mexico by the Chattanooga Football Club (CFC), Chivas U23 squad will be playing an international friendly against the CFC in Chattanooga’s very own Finley Stadium on Saturday night.

“It’s really exciting to have a club as historically successful as Chivas come here to play us,” says Sean McDaniel, General Manager for Chattanooga FC. “Our guys will be ready to play, and it will be a treat for them to go up against one of Mexico’s greatest teams.”

Making this international connection boasts one of the qualities that the CFC prides itself on: fostering a strong community in Chattanooga by embracing the diversity that soccer, the world’s game, brings.

Just as with American football, soccer creates community and builds a shared space in which spectators and players alike can communicate through the sport of soccer.

Chattanooga FC has furthered its community building by starting the CFC-Foundation, a non-profit organization that uses soccer to develop creativity, discipline, and social skills in economically challenged communities.

More than simply talented athletes, the soccer players of the CFC and their opponents demonstrate to their spectating communities the value of soccer as an international language and equalizer.