Spend an Evening In India right here at home

Arguably one of the largest celebrations of Indian culture that Chattanooga has ever had, the Raghu Dixit Project, referred to as “India’s biggest cultural export” by The Guardian, will be putting on a live show in the Scenic City.

Their performance is part of An Evening in India: The Raghu Dixit Project and will be held at the Camp House on Saturday night.

An Evening in India will be presented by Mad Priest Coffee Roasters as part of their mission to organize cultural events in Chattanooga. The celebration will include a pre-concert Indian dinner at 6:30 p.m., catered by Dosa Hut Indian Cuisine, which will have both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

The Raghu Dixit Project is a collaborative group who are based out of India. They’ve performed over 1,500 concerts in more than 30 countries, and they’ve also collaborated with some of the world’s most influential musicians, including Abigail Washburn, wife of Bela Fleck, British folk band Bellowhead and sarod player Soumik Datta, to name a few.

The Raghu Dixit Project has fans from a variety of different age groups and nationalities, so they are sure to put on a stellar show at The Camp House, making An Evening in India an event you won’t want to miss.

An Evening in India: The Raghu Dixit Project

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The Camp House

149 E. MLK Blvd.

madpriestcoffee.com/pages/culturalevents