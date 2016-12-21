Taking initiative at J.J’s Bohemia this Thursday

Question: What do the words “Shotgun Bubblegum Orchestra” and “raffle” have in common? Answer: Local music and charity, Chattanooga style.

And by Chattanooga style, we mean collecting donations and raising funds for fellow humans in need and turning it into an epic party.

The Human Initiative, a Chattanooga based charity organization, will host the 2nd Annual Day of Giving Fundraiser and Raffle this Thursday at JJ’s Bohemia.

From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. you can enjoy live music by Dream Collective, Ryan Oyer Band, Too Turnt and more. Expect an awesome kaleidoscopic light show to accompany the amazing local sounds. Bottomline: it is a good time for a good cause.

Yet that is not all: The cover for this event is a cool $7 or a gift of warm socks, hats, gloves or backpacks. Basically any essential winter gear to protect from the cold.

The Human Initiative will also hold a raffle for all who attend. It’s $3 a ticket and prizes will be gift certificates to the local businesses around Chattanooga, with all the donations going to help those in need at the old P&P Produce on 11th St. on Christmas Day.