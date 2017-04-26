The Amazing Acro-Cats: feline entertainers at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre

When most people think of cats, they don’t think of them as being particularly trainable. Sure, you can teach them to use the litterbox and to go in and out of the house; some people are even getting adventurous by training cats to walk on a leash.

However, the Amazing Acro-Cats are a group of cats who give true meaning to the idea of trained cats, and they put on a show that is guaranteed to delight everyone.

The Amazing Acro-Cats are a Chicago-based group of 10 performing cats, trained by Samantha Martin, who has an extensive background in training animals and is considered a leading feline behavioral expert. The goals of Acro-Cats shows are to raise awareness about the benefits of cat training and the importance of adopting and rescuing cats from shelters.

An Acro-Cats show consists of the feline performers riding skateboards, walking the high wire, jumping through hoops, and even pushing a shopping cart, among other notable acts. In addition to the Acro-Cats, their shows also feature the all-feline Rock Cats, who have learned to play multiple instruments and are pioneering the field of musical animals.

Both the Acro-Cats and the Rock Cats are going to be performing all weekend long, starting on Friday, at the Chattanooga Theatre Centre, and they’re guaranteed to put on a spectacular show.