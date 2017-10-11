The Great Banana Ball at the Chattanooga Zoo this Saturday

For its 12th consecutive year, the Chattanooga Zoo is giving the general public the opportunity to contribute to the Zoo’s capital campaign in the form of a giant party. Being the organizations largest annual fundraiser, The Banana Ball serves as a unique opportunity to absorb the exhibits at night, meet great people, and party like (or with) an animal.

Beginning at 5 p.m. this Saturday, the event features live music, dancing, food, and a special guest appearance by Jack Hanna, who is widely known for his Animal Adventures TV series. Jack won’t begin his public presentation until around 6 p.m., giving you an opportunity to enjoy the open bar and hors d’oeuvres available upon entry.

Around 7 p.m., an all-inclusive dinner will be served. This is also when attendees have a chance to directly “adopt” an animal, becoming an individual private donor for that particular creature’s habitat in the Chattanooga Zoo. At 8 p.m., the Surround Sound Band will take the stage and fill the air with their electric blend of almost every musical genre imaginable.

Entry also includes access to a cigar bar, personal animal encounters, and much more. Be sure to reserve your tickets now (it generally sells out), and spread the word of the great Banana Ball celebrating the Zoo’s 80th anniversary to all of your 21-and-up friends!