The Rickmobile comes to (burp) Chattanooga

“Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere, everybody’s gonna die. Come watch TV?” – Morty Smith.

If you haven’t seen the first three seasons of Rick and Morty at this point, you should probably stop reading this and go download an Adult Swim streaming subscription immediately. If you have, then you understand just how amazing the Back To The Future inspired duo known as Rick and Morty are, taking viewers through hair-raising, hilarious adventures in unimaginable alternate universes and timelines.

The late night animated series has rightfully become the highest rated show in Adult Swim’s arsenal, earning the title of number 1 comedy series on television (among viewers under 35) following the debut of season 3. It’s spawned a VR game, created a movement of pickle-inspired Halloween costumes, and even brought limited edition, 1998 McDonald’s Szechuan Sauce back into production.

Next Wednesday, the “Rickmobile” is stopping for a few hours at the Chattanooga Choo-Choo in continuation of its national tour, the Don’t Even Trip Road Trip. The mobile unit is a Rick and Morty lover’s dream, selling merchandise that isn’t available anywhere else and displaying a variety of props that finally brings the work of Rick Sanchez to our dimension.

It’s a once in a (burp) lifetime event, Morty.