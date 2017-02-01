Throwing it back at The Hunter Museum this Thursday

Contrary to popular belief, Throwback Thursdays aren’t just for social media, and the Hunter Museum is a fine example of that. Since January 2016, the Hunter has been hosting a unique monthly event, appropriately titled “Throwback Thursday,” that allows visitors to the museum to view the permanent collection free of charge instead of the regular $15 for non-members. The Hunter also offers guests the throwback price of $5 to view special exhibitions on Throwback Thursday.

“Thursday evenings at the Hunter are a great time to relax and recharge after a long week and browse the collection at your own pace,” explained Cara McGowan, Director of Marketing and Communications.

This month’s Throwback Thursday will honor Black History Month by offering tours of several of the works created by artists of color. McGowan said that the goal of February’s Throwback Thursday is to offer new perspectives of viewing these featured pieces. Tours will be held at 5 and 6 p.m. and led by Adera Causey, the Curator of Education.

Throwback Thursday will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Hunter Museum. So if you’re looking for something interesting to do, be sure to stop by the Hunter and check out the museum’s permanent collection and honor Black History Month.

Throwback Thursday

Thursday, 4 p.m.

The Hunter Museum

10 Bluff View Ave.

(423) 267-0968

huntermuseum.org