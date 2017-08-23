Vulpine Reach's Tourney Of The Foxes calleth upon thee

If the everyday conveniences of modern technology are bogging you down, The Shire of Vulpine Reach invites you to travel back to a time where feudalism prevailed and nosegays were as common as chamber pots.

For its 37th consecutive year, Chattanooga’s local chapter of The Society for Creative Anachronism hosts a weekend seeped in pre-17th century historical re-creation. If that isn’t exciting enough, six-fighter armored melee matches, fencing, and team based archery tournaments are open to the general public upon entry.

Unlike a typical Renaissance Fair, the Tourney of the Foxes allows you to learn about medieval European culture through participation. Local artisans will be demonstrating the sheer skill of their trades, merchants will be selling their goods to interested travelers, and bards will be gracing the populace with song and tale.

On Saturday afternoon, a very special presentation on falconry and its impact on medieval and modern history will be hosted by Harrison Bay park ranger Jordan Brison. When the midday sun begins to wear you out, a selection of “cool-dish” medieval feasts are available with “sharbart”, a medieval snowcone with historically accurate flavors.

So, dust off that jester costume you’ve been keeping in storage and put your phone on airplane mode for a few days. A weekend of tournaments, exhibitions, and Shakespearean verbosity awaiteth thee.

Tourney of The Foxes

Begins Friday at 5 p.m.

Harrison Bay State Park

8411 Harrison Bay Rd.

vulpinereach.org