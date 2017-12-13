Wrapping Up Christmas With Kids On The Block

Wrapping up Christmas with Chattanooga's Kids On The Block

It seems that Christmas will always take the cake for busiest time of the year. Getting everyone’s anxiously awaited gift, perfecting your Christmas day menu, and trimming every inch of your home in holiday cheer takes a lot out of you, which leaves very little time for actually wrapping all those gifts you’ve painstakingly acquired over the last few months (or, like me, over the last few days thanks to express shipping!)

For its 34th annual run, Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block will be offering their gift wrapping services inside Hamilton Place Mall this holiday season. Choose from their two locations, the usual spot outside Dillard’s Women or their new location in front of JC Penney.

Simply stroll up with your to-be-wrapped gifts and allow a Kids on the Block volunteer to wrap them in an assortment of beautiful wrapping papers. Over 200 volunteers will be lending a hand so feel more than welcome to volunteer to help out!

This year pick up and/or drop off services are available. Call CKOB to schedule a time for packages to be picked up, wrapped, and dropped off at either your home or office. CKOB provides vital programs to children and families in our community, something we all should be thankful for this holiday season.