Yes, you could be the next contestant on The Price is Right!

Get ready to “Come on Down” with the Price Is Right Live traveling show, this Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Tivoli Theatre.

The Price Is Right Live has been traveling around the country for nearly nine years, selling more than 1.2 million tickets and giving out over $10 million in cash and prizes to audience members.

That’s right, the longest running and most popular television game show has an interactive stage show, giving registered audience members the chance to win big. Prizes may include cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a brand new car.

If you long to be one of the lucky audience members whose name is called out to “Come on Down” be sure you arrive in enough time to register for the drawing. Registration opens three hours before show time and ticket holders who are at least 18 years old may participate.

Even if you aren’t randomly selected as a contestant for the show you will certainly have an unforgettable night watching classic games you know and love including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the famous Showcase Showdown.

If you get wound-up while watching the television show at home, just imagine the rush of emotions you’ll feel sitting in the audience watching it live.