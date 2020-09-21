Chattanooga Gas Prices Continue To Drop

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.81/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 50.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.67/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.69/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of 90.0 cents per gallon.

"Gas prices have tip-toed lower with seasonal factors the primary driver, though with hurricane season continuing to be very active, sporadic shutdowns of oil rigs in the Gulf is leading to volatility in the price of oil, which may become a factor in the weeks ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"With oil's rally back to $41 per barrel last week, the downturn in the national average may be put on pause for a couple of weeks, but we remain very likely to eventually continue to downward momentum into the heart of autumn. For now, we remain at the lowest prices seasonally since 2004 in most states, and largely, motorists can expect that to continue."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 49.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 21, 2019: $2.31/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

September 21, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 21, 2017: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.57/g)

September 21, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 21, 2015: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 21, 2014: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.33/g)

September 21, 2013: $3.19/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

September 21, 2012: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.83/g)

September 21, 2011: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

September 21, 2010: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.92/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week's $1.90/g.

Tennessee- $1.91/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week's $1.90/g.

Huntsville- $1.89/g, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.91/g.

