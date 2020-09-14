Chattanooga Gas Prices Drop Nearly Six Cents Over The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.83/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 1 cent per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 28.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Seasonal factors, as expected, are pushing gas prices down in most areas across the country. In addition, oil prices have hit a rough patch on renewed concerns about the economy and falling demand, leaving motorists the beneficiaries for the next few weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"No one should be in a rush to fill up as prices will likely continue to trend lower, especially as the summer gasoline requirement ends on Tuesday, ushering in cheaper to produce winter gasoline and a return to less fragmentation in supply since winter gasoline is common nearly coast-to-coast, making it less of a headache to produce fuel since it can be used universally."

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.69/g today while the most expensive is $2.19/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.65/g while the highest is $2.89/g, a difference of $1.24/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 38.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 14, 2019: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

September 14, 2018: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 14, 2017: $2.56/g (U.S. Average: $2.63/g)

September 14, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 14, 2015: $1.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

September 14, 2014: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

September 14, 2013: $3.24/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

September 14, 2012: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

September 14, 2011: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

September 14, 2010: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.90/g, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.94/g.

Tennessee- $1.91/g, down 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.94/g.

Huntsville- $1.90/g, down 2.7 cents per gallon from last week's $1.93/g.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!