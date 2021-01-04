Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Just A Bit To Start The New Year

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.93/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 6.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 35.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.79/g today while the most expensive is $2.15/g, a difference of 36.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.73/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.24/g today. The national average is up 8.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"After several weeks seeing the national average make healthy gains, last week saw a significant slowdown and most states saw prices change little as we head into the New Year," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"I'm hopeful 2021's theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher. How much higher? GasBuddy will be revealing its 2021 Fuel Price Outlook tomorrow answering that question, giving motorists some insight into the trends expected in the coming 365 days. Short-term, expect prices to see overall less fluctuation in the week ahead as they saw to end 2020, with prices more likely to see small gains or stability than decreases."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

January 4, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 4, 2019: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

January 4, 2018: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.49/g)

January 4, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

January 4, 2016: $1.68/g (U.S. Average: $1.99/g)

January 4, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

January 4, 2014: $3.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 4, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

January 4, 2012: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

January 4, 2011: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.05/g, unchanged from last week's $2.04/g.

Tennessee- $2.01/g, up 0.5 cents per gallon from last week's $2.01/g.

Huntsville- $2.02/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.02/g.

