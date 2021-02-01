Chattanooga Gas Prices Fall Just Over A Cent In The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 18.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand unchanged compared to a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.95/g today while the most expensive is $2.29/g, a difference of 34.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.97/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.42/g today. The national average is up 17.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 5.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Gas price increases continue to slow down as oil prices fail to continue moving upward, even as gasoline demand continues to show new signs of improving recovery," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"According to Pay with GasBuddy data, Friday gasoline demand was the highest since November, while Saturday gasoline demand was the strongest of any Saturday since the pandemic began. The rise in gasoline demand has certainly been behind oil's rally in the last few months, as COVID restrictions continue to ease and the economy slowly continues recovery. While the next few weeks may see gas prices rising slightly, the real pinch could come in March and lasting through summer, should demand continue on this path."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

February 1, 2020: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

February 1, 2019: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 1, 2018: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

February 1, 2017: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

February 1, 2016: $1.52/g (U.S. Average: $1.79/g)

February 1, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.05/g)

February 1, 2014: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

February 1, 2013: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

February 1, 2012: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.45/g)

February 1, 2011: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.25/g, up 4.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.21/g.

Tennessee- $2.21/g, up 4.3 cents per gallon from last week's $2.17/g.

Huntsville- $2.16/g, unchanged from last week's $2.17/g.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!