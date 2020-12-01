Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Gears Up For 2021 Return

When the highly-successful inaugural Chattanooga Motorcar Festival presented its final awards in 2019 for the Concours d’Elegance on a stage overlooking trendy West Village in the heart of the “Scenic City”, 26 classic, vintage and historic car owners celebrated victories. And, three of them stood out as winners of the most coveted prizes.

It was the first time such an event had taken place on the streets of West Village, and there was cause for celebration. The Festival enjoyed outstanding weather, huge crowds and a nearly flawless first-time endeavor to highlight the charm and charisma of Chattanooga, also known as “Gig City,” situated on the Tennessee River.

The world-class Concours d’Elegance was the highlight of a number of family-friendly events held the first year, which included Time Trials on a specially-built 1.5-mile race course running alongside the Tennessee River, a High-Jinks Rallye through the Tennessee countryside, and other fun activities for car fans and families alike.

The 2020 Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 16-18, was postponed until Oct. 15-17, 2021, due to pandemic restrictions. All these events will be on the schedule again next year, with even more dynamic activities added to the roster.

“As the Concours Chairman, I was thrilled to see the number of outstanding and significant cars that were entered in the Concours for the first Chattanooga Concours d’Elegance,” said award-winning journalist/author Ken Gross. “The top winners represented the best of the best in the car collector world. Everyone connected with the Festival was honored to have these remarkable cars and their owners as part of this inaugural event.

﻿“We look forward to an even more dynamic collection of classic, vintage and historic cars for the 2021 Concours.”

The winner of Best in Class, European Classic Cars, and the Timeless Elegance Award, was the 1928 Isotta-Fraschini 8A SS owned by Peter Boyle of Oil City, Pa

The chassis of this Isotta-Fraschini was built in Italy in 1928 and was delivered to LeBaron Carrossiers in the U.S., who produced the convertible boat tail with a single-seat rumble seat. It is equipped with the 8ASS engine, a Straight-8 with 160 horsepower. This stunning car was introduced at the New York Auto Show in 1928 and was purchased by aviation pioneer Harry Williams and his silent movie star wife Marguerite Clark.

The curator of the Harry Williams Museum in Patterson, La., related this story: “Harry was driving the Isotta through the Louisiana countryside and was stopped in a small town for speeding. He was taken down to the courthouse to pay the fine, which was $10. Harry said, 'OK, here is $20 and I will be back through town later and don’t bother me.'" The car has only 22,000 original miles on it.

An Outstanding in Class (Class 11-Porsche) award went to a 1952 Porsche 356A Super America Roadster owned by Robert Ingram of Durham, N.C.

This Fire Red-finished Type 540 was special-ordered by well-known Porsche importer Max Hoffman in 1952 for California Porsche dealer John von Neumann of Competition Motors. It’s the only Porsche ever painted in this color. It was sold to gentleman racer John Crean, who was part of the Southern California racing scene. Crean would loan the car to Josie von Neumann, his stepdaughter, for West Coast SCCA and Cal Club races.

They both enjoyed successful racing seasons in 1952 and ’53. It has an aluminum body, which is rare for Porsches, and is one of 17 America Roadsters, Porsche’s first purpose-designed and purpose-built racing car.

The Best of Show winner was the 1928 Auburn 8-115 McFarlan Speedster owned by Al and Barbara Mason of Purcellville, Va.