Chattanooga's Gas Prices Start To Fall A Bit

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.58/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 16.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.29/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.15/g, a difference of $1.06/g.

"After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we're now seeing decreasing prices in most areas of the country, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo. Back stateside, refiners have made the switch to summer gasoline and price impacts have been limited thus far, but demand for gasoline remains strong. Last week saw total gasoline demand at yet another pandemic high according to GasBuddy data. As we approach warmer weather and motorists are increasingly getting outside, it could drive prices higher, so long as COVID-19 cases don't jump along with it and lead to new travel restrictions."

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84/g today. The national average is up 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

March 29, 2020: $1.66/g (U.S. Average: $1.97/g)

March 29, 2019: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.70/g)

March 29, 2018: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

March 29, 2017: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

March 29, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.04/g)

March 29, 2015: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)

March 29, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

March 29, 2013: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

March 29, 2012: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.92/g)

March 29, 2011: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $2.67/g, down 2.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.70/g.

Tennessee- $2.64/g, down 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.65/g.

Huntsville- $2.62/g, down 2.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.64/g.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!