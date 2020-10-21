East Brainerd Road Lane Restrictions To Be In Place Ahead Of Weekend I-75/I-24 Lane Shift

In preparation for this weekend’s traffic shift on the I-75/I-24 interchange project, the traffic pattern on East Brainerd Road in the vicinity of I-75 will be temporarily altered beginning on Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET and ending by Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. ET.

During this time period, all local traffic on East Brainerd Road will be shifted to the westbound lanes (toward Brainerd Road), which will be temporarily converted to two-way traffic. Traffic traveling westbound on East Brainerd Road will only have access to I-75 North and Hickory Valley Road.

Those traveling eastbound on East Brainerd Road (toward Gunbarrel Road) will not have access from East Brainerd Road to I‑75 in either direction or to Hickory Valley Road.

Traffic on Hickory Valley Road will only be allowed to turn right onto to East Brainerd Road.

Drivers who normally access I-75 from East Brainerd Road are encouraged to plan ahead during this time period and use alternate routes such as SR‑153 or Shallowford Road to access I-75 or Brainerd Road to access I-24 from Spring Creek Road, Moore Road or Germantown Road.

During this weekend’s interstate traffic shift, TDOT contract crews will temporarily close the ramp from I-75 North to I-24 West within the area of the split and detour traffic to Exit 3-A East Brainerd Road. From 9 p.m. EDT on Friday evening, October 23, 2020 to 6 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 26, 2020 those traveling from I-75 North to I‑24 West will be detoured to Exit 3-A East Brainerd Road, where they will be directed to re-enter the interstate via I‑75 South to I-24 West. The traffic pattern at Exit 3-A will be adjusted to accommodate detoured interstate traffic and allow it to flow freely back onto the interstate.

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. is the contractor for the $132.6 million I‑75/I‑24 interchange modification project, which is slated for completion in late summer 2021. For more information on the project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-75-interchange-at-i-24.html.

Like this story? Click here to Subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!