Gas Prices Fall Nearly Four Cents A Gallon

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.89/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 8.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 22.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.75/g today while the most expensive is $2.49/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.74/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.21/g today. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"Gas prices have started to fall as expected as oil prices have fallen slightly since Hurricane Laura moved on and as seasonal challenges come to into view," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"We'll likely see additional downward movement in the weeks ahead with gasoline demand set to decline as we move into the fall months and as COVID-19 restrictions keep demand from rallying. It's entirely possible we could see the national average fall under $2 per gallon by the end of the year without a major improvement in the situation."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

September 8, 2019: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.55/g)

September 8, 2018: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

September 8, 2017: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 8, 2016: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

September 8, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

September 8, 2014: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)

September 8, 2013: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

September 8, 2012: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

September 8, 2011: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

September 8, 2010: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.94/g, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week's $1.96/g.

Tennessee- $1.94/g, down 1.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.96/g.

Huntsville- $1.94/g, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week's $1.94/g.

