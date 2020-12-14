Gas Prices Fall Slightly For A Second Week In A Row

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.85/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 12.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 31.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.69/g today while the most expensive is $2.19/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.65/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of 94.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.14/g today. The national average is up 1.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"After gas prices spiked last week in their biggest weekly rise since August, we've seen them cool back down for the time being. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise and restrictions weighing on gasoline demand, we're likely to see optimism over vaccinations offset by lower current demand for the most part," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"In the weeks ahead as that balance shifts and millions get the vaccination, if things look much improved, I would expect for a longer upward move in gas prices. For now, however, the holidays will be marked by the lowest seasonal prices in years."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 14, 2019: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.56/g)

December 14, 2018: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)

December 14, 2017: $2.11/g (U.S. Average: $2.44/g)

December 14, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

December 14, 2015: $1.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.01/g)

December 14, 2014: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

December 14, 2013: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.23/g)

December 14, 2012: $3.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 14, 2011: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 14, 2010: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.87/g, up 1.4 cents per gallon from last week's $1.86/g.

Tennessee- $1.88/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.88/g.

Huntsville- $1.92/g, up 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.89/g.

