Gas Prices In Chattanooga Take A Huge Jump In The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 14.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.88/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 15.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 31.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.58/g today while the most expensive is $2.29/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.64/g while the highest is $2.49/g, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.11/g today. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 47.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"As the nation saw subdued traffic for Thanksgiving, gas prices have been mostly stable in the last week as gasoline demand plummeted to the lowest since spring as Americans stayed closer to home," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"With oil holding near a pandemic high around $45 per barrel, we may see additional upward pressure in the weeks ahead, but it's unlikely to be earth shattering. We're likely to remain in somewhat of a limbo until early 2021 or vaccines begin to see widespread distribution and Americans slowly start venturing back to their normal lifestyle- if they ever do."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

November 30, 2019: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

November 30, 2018: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

November 30, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

November 30, 2016: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.15/g)

November 30, 2015: $1.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

November 30, 2014: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

November 30, 2013: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

November 30, 2012: $3.16/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

November 30, 2011: $3.10/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

November 30, 2010: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.85/g, up 2.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.82/g.

Tennessee- $1.87/g, up 4.8 cents per gallon from last week's $1.82/g.

Huntsville- $1.83/g, up 0.6 cents per gallon from last week's $1.83/g.

