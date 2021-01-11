Gas Prices Take Big Jump In Chattanooga The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have risen 16.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.09/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 24.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 16.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.89/g today while the most expensive is $2.29/g, a difference of 40.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.79/g while the highest is $2.89/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.31/g today. The national average is up 14.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"With oil's meteoric rally continuing, motorists continue to face gas prices that continue to advance. With a barrel of crude oil now at its highest level in nearly a year, there's no where for gas prices to go but up," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"In a normal year, this is the time we tend to see gas prices struggle, and according to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand is indeed seeing seasonal struggles, but that has not tempered the appetite of the market as many remain bullish over the continued rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine. How long we may be on this road relies on continued reduction in new COVID cases, but we may for the coming weeks seeing gas prices continuing their climb."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

January 11, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

January 11, 2019: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

January 11, 2018: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.52/g)

January 11, 2017: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

January 11, 2016: $1.65/g (U.S. Average: $1.96/g)

January 11, 2015: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

January 11, 2014: $3.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 11, 2013: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

January 11, 2012: $3.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

January 11, 2011: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville - $2.13/g, up 8.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.05/g.

Tennessee - $2.10/g, up 8.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.01/g.

Huntsville - $2.07/g, up 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.03/g.

