Local Gas Prices Fall Nearly Eight Cents A Gallon In The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations in Chattanooga. Gas prices in Chattanooga are unchanged versus a month ago and stand $1.11/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $2.29/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.09/g while the highest is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.10/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today. The national average is up 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13/g higher than a year ago.

"Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark we last saw in March, signaling that perhaps we may see additional upside as most states in the nation have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"While gasoline demand did dip last week for the third straight week according to GasBuddy data, it was yet another small decline, and as temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn't surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher. For now, however, it doesn't appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn't be too concerned at this point, but may see see average prices inch higher."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

April 26, 2020: $1.48/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

April 26, 2019: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.89/g)

April 26, 2018: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.80/g)

April 26, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.40/g)

April 26, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

April 26, 2015: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.54/g)

April 26, 2014: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

April 26, 2013: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

April 26, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

April 26, 2011: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.87/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: