Nighttime Demolition Operations On I-24 Bridge Over Germantown Road

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews must demolish and remove the median barrier wall and parapet walls on the I-24 bridge over Germantown Road near mile marker 183.

This operation will begin on Sunday, March 7, 2021 and crews will work between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Sunday through Thursday nights only (no weekends) until the work is completed. Temporary interstate lane closures will be necessary during this work, and the closure locations will vary as work progresses. This portion of the project is slated to be complete by Friday, April 2, 2021.

Additional demolition support activities will be done adjacent to the Exit 183 off-ramp from I-24 East to Germantown Road/Belvoir Avenue during the same time period.

As this work progresses, the contractor will attempt to minimize disruption. However, there may be periods of time where the demolition operations could be noisy and temporarily affect residents of nearby neighborhoods.

The contractor is performing these demolition activities to prepare for upcoming weekend closures of I-24 later in the spring. During these weekend closures, the new bridge on I-24 East and West over Germantown Road will be built over several weekends using the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method.

ABC requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space and the freedom to work around the clock to construct a new bridge. More information will be provided to the public prior to the I-24 weekend closures.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project, visit the project website at tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.

Additionally, the I-24 bridge replacement project website has a process for members of the public to sign up for project updates, including lane closure information. Project comments or concerns can be addressed to: Jeffery M. Blevins, P.E. at Jeff.Blevins@tn.gov or Miles Watkins, P.E. at miles.watkins@woodplc.com.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!