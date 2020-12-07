Prices At The Pump Fall One Cent Over The Past Week

Chattanooga gas prices have fallen 1 cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.84/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 170 stations. Gas prices in Chattanooga are 14.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 38.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Chattanooga is priced at $1.67/g today while the most expensive is $1.99/g, a difference of 32.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.62/g while the highest is $2.49/g, a difference of 87.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16/g today. The national average is up 5.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 42.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

"With oil's rally to a new COVID-19 high-water mark, gas prices have begun to follow, even as gasoline demand crumbles to some of the lowest levels in months," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"Optimism continues to propel oil markets higher, led by positive news on a COVID-19 vaccine, but should anything change timing wise, we could a reversal, but for now it remains full steam ahead with markets focused on the promise of oil and gasoline demand rising, or the best potential outcome of the situation. Should the hype be overblown, a correction could happen in the weeks or months ahead. For now, motorists may see more volatility in oil markets then we've seen in months."

Historical gasoline prices in Chattanooga and the national average going back ten years:

December 7, 2019: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.58/g)

December 7, 2018: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.42/g)

December 7, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)

December 7, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

December 7, 2015: $1.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.03/g)

December 7, 2014: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)

December 7, 2013: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

December 7, 2012: $3.14/g (U.S. Average: $3.36/g)

December 7, 2011: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.28/g)

December 7, 2010: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Knoxville- $1.85/g, up 0.9 cents per gallon from last week's $1.85/g.

Tennessee- $1.87/g, unchanged from last week's $1.87/g.

Huntsville- $1.88/g, up 4.4 cents per gallon from last week's $1.84/g.

Like this story? Click here to subscribe to more like this delivered weekly to your inbox!