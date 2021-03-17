Registration Now Open For 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Events

Registration is now open for two of the featured events scheduled for the 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, set for Oct. 15-17 in downtown Chattanooga.

The Festival encourages those who participated in the inaugural 2019 Rallye and Concours events and all new entrants to send in their applications by the deadline of Sept. 10, 2021. Applications can be found here. Applicants will be contacted directly upon approval, denial or, if needed, added to the waiting list.

The West Village Road Rallye will be conducted on both Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, and will start both days at 8:30 a.m. from the Westin Hotel Chattanooga. The Concours d'Elegance is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17. Concours cars will be available for viewing on the streets of the West Village from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

“One of the keys to a successful Festival is having fabulous and dynamic cars that will participate in each event, so we’re encouraging car owners to send in their applications soon," said Ken Gross, Concours Chairman.

Presented by DeFoor Brothers and hosted by Fifty Plus Racing Foundation, Inc., the 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival includes a full three days of activities in Chattanooga’s West Village, the Tennessee Riverfront, and the Westin Hotel Chattanooga. New sites for this year’s Festival are the Chattanooga Marriott Hotel and Convention Center, the Tivoli Theatre, ATT Stadium, and the new Hotel Indigo located in the West Village.

New events planned for 2021 include concerts, Mecum car collectors' presentation, wheel-to-wheel racing on a new track currently under construction, and multiple celebrity appearances throughout the weekend. As it did in its inaugural year in 2019, the Festival will focus on vehicles of all types, and experiences that engage, excite and entertain the entire family.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer a full weekend of family-friendly events again this year at the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival,” said Brian Redman, the 2021 Grand Ambassador of the Festival. “We are expecting to be on the other side of the pandemic and working hard on adding even more exciting and fun activities for all.

"Stay tuned.”

Details of the two events include:

West Village Road Rallye – Drivers will experience the Tennessee landscape in an event for authentic vintage and historic cars which are street-legal, registered, fully operational, capable of completing the road course and present a neat and finished appearance. It is a road-rally-style event where a driver and navigator will run the open road on a predetermined route.

Concours d’Elegance – The Concours d’Elegance classes will be judged by a select panel of experienced judges using ICJAG (International Chief Judge Advisory Group) regulations. Returning as Chief Judge is Mike Tillson, Founder of the Radnor Hunt Concours d’Elegance.

Any questions regarding the Festival should be directed to info@chattanoogamotorcar.com.

