Weekend Closure Set For I-24 Over Germantown Road

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction.

During the weekend closures, the new bridges on I-24 East and West over Germantown Road will be built using the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method. ABC requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space and the freedom to work around the clock to construct a new bridge.

The first full closure of I-24 over Germantown Road is scheduled as follows:

Friday, April 16, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. ET through Monday, April 19, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET

In preparation for this weekend’s closure on I-24, the traffic pattern on nearby local roads will be adjusted prior to the interstate closure.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

Each weekend, the work will focus on different sections of the project, but the interstate detour will remain the same for all closures. During the closures, traffic will be detoured off the interstate near Germantown Road, then back onto the interstate. At either end of the bridges, the interstate will be reduced from three to two lanes before all traffic is diverted off the interstate.

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate at Germantown Road (Exit 183), travel along South Terrace, and return to the interstate using a temporary on-ramp.

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off-ramp, travel along North Terrace, and return to the interstate using the existing on-ramp at Germantown Road.

There will be no access from local streets to the I-24 entrance and exit ramps along this stretch during these interstate closures.

Detour routes will be provided online and by way of overhead and portable message boards.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.

