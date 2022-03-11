Austin Hatcher Foundation To Host Its First Annual “Monday Before The Masters”

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is hosting its first annual “Monday Before the Masters” golf tournament on Monday, March 28.

The tournament will be held at Black Creek Golf Club and will begin with a shotgun start at 1:00 p.m. Check in begins at 11:00 a.m. and a catered reception will begin at 5:00 p.m. You will not want to miss this “Masters in your backyard” experience!

The first annual “Monday Before the Masters” is in honor of Simone Otterman. Simone was diagnosed with Infant Leukemia at ten months old and battled for sixteen months before her passing on September 18, 2015. Simone’s parents, Mike and Traci Otterman, will speak about their cancer journey and experience with the Austin Hatcher Foundation during the event reception.

“Simone Jolie Otterman was an extraordinary little girl who brought love and joy to all who knew her. Sim was a beacon of light here on earth, and not a day goes by that she is not remembered and missed,” said Traci Otterman. “Throughout her treatment and since our loss, we’ve leaned on so many and are so grateful for organizations like the Austin Hatcher Foundation for helping us find support and hope.”

Teams of four are welcome to participate in the tournament. Each player will receive a Black Creek Golf Club Pro Shop gift card along with a pack of commemorative Titleist golf balls. The winning team will receive customized Bruce Baird jackets and the opportunity to choose the following year’s reception meal. Tickets are available now at www.hatcherfoundation.org/golf. Availability is very limited.

The “Monday Before the Masters” will also feature added fun with golf games and mulligan sales for teams that would like to enhance their experience. Guests are welcome; walker tickets are available to purchase for those who want to enjoy the fun without playing!

In addition to mulligans, players will be given the opportunity to improve their game by purchasing a long drive by ranked high school golfer, Peyton Ogle. Ogle attends Signal Mountain Middle-High School and is currently ranked in the top 10 for the 2023 class in Tennessee and top 350 in the world according to the Junior Golf Scoreboard.

Ogle is not only a talented golfer, but he is also a pediatric cancer survivor. In 2007, at the age of three, Peyton Ogle was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. After four years of aggressive treatments and a rollercoaster of circumstances and emotions, Ogle successfully finished treatment in 2011.

“Peyton is an Austin Hatcher success story,” said Chris Ogle. “He was one of the first kids to go through their cognitive testing in Chattanooga, and he has been helped tremendously by all of their programs. Peyton is a great student and golfer, and this would not have been possible without the Austin Hatcher Foundation.”

Tickets to this event will include lunch provided by Greg’s Sandwich Works, complimentary drinks provided by Coca Cola and Tri Star Beverage, a catered reception presented by 1885 Grill, and more! Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a live and silent auction throughout the day.

The first annual “Monday Before the Masters” is presented by Lodge Cast Iron. Other sponsors include Guide on Group and Hair Benders International. Our media partners for this event include CityScope Magazine, HealthScope Magazine, Brewer Media Group, and Audacy Chattanooga.

To learn more about this “Masters-modeled” experience or purchase a ticket, visit www.hatcherfoundation.org/golf today!