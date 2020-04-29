Blood Assurance And The Chattanooga Area Food Bank To Partner In May

Blood Assurance and The Chattanooga Area Food Bank are partnering in the month of May to save lives and feed families

Blood Assurance and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank (CAFB) are partnering in the month of May to help patients in need and to help feed area families. Blood Assurance will donate ten meals to the CAFB for every blood donor that gives in the Chattanooga area during the month of May.

“As Blood Assurance works to fill a critical need for blood during this pandemic, we are grateful to them for thinking of the children, families, seniors and others facing hunger,” said Sophie Moore, director of community outreach and healthcare partnerships for the CFAB. “Thank you to Blood Assurance for helping our community in more ways than one!”

The feeding program normally provides food to 144,330 clients in the Chattanooga area living below the poverty line every year and counts on volunteers and donations from the community, but is experiencing an increased need due to the effects of COVID-19 on local families. According to the CAFB website, they anticipate it will cost $400,000 per month in additional expenses to cover the overall 30% increase in need they are seeing.

All donors who give in the month of May will be helping the CAFB and saving three lives in area hospitals by giving blood. All donors will also be entered to win an Echo Dot and a 65” smart T.V.

Blood Assurance is accepting donors by appointment only right now to ensure social distancing. To schedule an appointment for this drive, call 800.962.0628, visit bloodassurance.org/schedule, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. For more information about donation, please visit www.bloodassurance.org or call 800-962-0628.