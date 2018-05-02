Brewing supplies, homebrewing station & classes, specialty bottles & cans

We’re all about doing it ourselves these days. Whether that’s repairing, building, hanging, whatever, we Chattanoogans like to get our hands dirty. And after we get our hands dirty, we reward ourselves with a nice beer. It’s a tale as old as time: work your ass off, then kick back with a cold one.

So what if you wanted to try something new to get your hands dirty while you work towards your favorite brew? What if they were combined into one?

The newly opened Brew Market and Beer Garden on Riverside Drive is prepared to give you the tools to brew your own beer and show you exactly how to go about it, as well as offer locally, regionally and homebrewed beers for you to test, share with your friends in the chillest of beer gardens, and take home if you want the hops on your home turf as well.

“Before I opened the Tap House last year, I really wanted to open a beer garden with a retail storefront,” says owner Chris Calhoun. “It was just about finding the right location at the right time.”

And the right location and the right time just happened to pop up as Green’s Eco Build moved from Riverside Drive to a new home on Frazier Avenue, leaving the building open and ready for the taking.

The space features a retail store front, with shelves lined with cans and bottles of some easily recognizable brands you’d find at any bar downtown, to some more out of the norm brands.

See a brand you’d like to try, but you’re unsure if you can commit to six pack? Mix and match a four pack or six pack of any cans of your choosing for an at-home taste test in which you’ll probably find your new favorite brew.

Thanks to Brew Market’s on-premise license you can sip and shop, try a pint from the tin tap wall or, if you’re a Brew Market Member, try one of the three rotating taps that feature beers that were provided by either the shop itself or a homebrewer wanting feedback.

“Brewing is a big thing now,” says Calhoun. “People want to know ‘Hey, is what I’m making good? Do people enjoy it?’”

You could be that voice of confirmation or criticism to help a homebrewer reach their highest potential by becoming a member, as well as receive 10 percent off all brewing supplies, $1 off all drafts, and no corkage or capping fee.

If you’ve never even considered brewing beer before and have no idea where to start, never fear because the Brew Market and Beer Garden offers classes to show even an amateur how to become a master brewer.

Their ‘classroom’ is set up just like a kitchen at home would be, complete with fridge and stove top to show you exactly how you’d go about brewing in your own kitchen.

And when it comes to supplies necessary to brew, the Brew Market and Beer Garden has everything you need, supplies you’d have to drive all the way out to Fort Oglethorpe for until now. And, unlike the shop in Fort O, the Brew Market and Beer Garden will sell you grains by the ounce, not just by the pound, so you can brew as little or as much as you’d like.

Beyond the retail space and classroom kitchen is the beer garden, an outdoor space behind the shop that will feature a massive dog run, cornhole, horseshoes, an outdoor pallet bar, and hopefully a fire pit if all goes according to plan.

There’s a lot more to be said about the Brew Market and Beer Garden, but with too little of a word count, you’ll just have to check it out for yourself. Go on your own, take some friends, take a glass, grab a six pack on your way home, or take your dog to your new favorite hangout and kick back with a cold one and your good boy.

Brew Market and Beer Garden

A homebrewer's dream! Plus a dog friendly beer garden!

1510 Riverside Drive

(423) 648-2739

Monday-Saturday, 11am-7pm

brewmarketchatt.com