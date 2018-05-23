Can You Escape The Inescapable?

Escape Experience continues to add new challenges for you to overcome

You’re blindfolded, hand on the shoulder of the person in front of you as you wind through what feels like a hallway. The dark bandanna covering your eyes doesn’t allow you to peek although you desperately want to. You and your group are split up, divided into two iron-barred rooms. And once the doors slide shut…they lock.

You were supposed to be transported from point A to point B. That was it. That was the deal. But things have gotten much more serious than when you boarded this train, and it’ll be up to you and your group to survive the now runaway train that is bound for destruction. Your only chance is to make it to the back of the train and jump.

This month, Escape Experience Chattanooga is unveiling their newest and most immersive escape experience yet on a real train car located at the Chattanooga Choo Choo.

Utilizing one of the stationary train cars at the Choo Choo, Escape Experience owner Michael Rowland has created something unlike anything you’ve heretofore experienced.

You and your team have been under the protection of US Marshalls through the Witness Protection Program for the last several months and are now being transported on an armored transport rail car to court to testify against the Mob.

But when the Mob learns of your whereabouts, things get much more complicated than ever intended as your train is forced onto a one-way track bound for a collision in just one hour.Much like Escape Experience’s other escape rooms, Runaway Train Transport can only be escaped through teamwork, acting cool under pressure, and some serious critical thinking. But with this being the most immersive room yet, expect to feel like you’re truly in a moving train car.

“We got to film off of one of Tennessee Valley Railroad's trains,” says Rowland. “We were able to mount cameras on four different sides of the train to get some really great footage.” The footage captured will be displayed on the windows (now replaced with televisions) inside the train car, and beyond that, Rowland has been working on a way to give the train a physical feeling as well.

“Visually it’s going to look like you’re moving, but we’re going to try and give it a little vibration using some of the same technology we use to shake The Bunker,” says Rowland. “This is also the first time we’ve used real professional speakers. We’ve got some excellent sound from the Tennessee Valley Railroad that’s going to play the whole time.”

If you felt immersed in The Bunker or C-Block, just wait until you board the Runaway Train Transport.

Or if you’d rather the escape room come to you, Escape Experience Chattanooga offers a mobile escape experience that can be rented for parties, events, or team-building exercises at the office.

Only 8x8 in size, the mobile escape room comes completely apart, making it small enough to be taken into an elevator up to a top floor office. Called The Gallery, the mobile room is a miniature art gallery filled with priceless photographs by a well-known photographer you admire as a photo-enthusiast yourself.

You are there to steal some negative prints and with your inside man the janitor standing by with helpful hints, you’ve got to steal the negatives before your fifteen minutes is up.Escape Experience Chattanooga never fails to draw you in with their captivating storytelling, outrageously immersive rooms and puzzles so intricate you’ll definitely need friends help to tackle it.

Check their website for information on all five stationary rooms as well as their mobile room!

Escape Experience

1800 Rossville Ave #1

(423) 551-3306

Monday-Saturday: 9am-11pm

Sunday: 1:30pm-8pm

escapeexperience.com