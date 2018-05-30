Celebrating Barley Chattanooga

One of the most welcoming watering holes in town turns one year old

Chattanooga’s love of beer never seems to stop growing. From the outstanding selection of local brews to the wide array of places around town to kick back with a cold one, we’re a city that knows good beer. But one place has them beat, serving an astonishing 64 beers on tap; Barley Chattanooga.

Located just on the edge of UTC’s campus and across the street from the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Barley Chattanooga is right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Martin Luther King Boulevard, but somehow remains chiller than ever.

(This is probably one of the few places in town with the ambience of a library where you can also sip a cold one. College students, you’ve found your new afternoon study spot.)

“We try to be one of the most comfortable and welcoming places in town,” says Cameron Hamner, Barley Chattanooga’s business operating partner.

Grab a pint from one of the 64 aforementioned taps (choose a cider or possibly mead if you get lucky) and find the perfect place to sit that suits your vibe. Choose from the rustic wood bar, surrounded by exposed brick columns that add an air of unrefined elegance to a warm welcome.

If you’d prefer an at-home setting, relax in a leather lounge chair living room style set up or, if you’re looking to enjoy bar snacks, a high top table inside or outside will be the perfect fit. Patrons are also encouraged to BYOF (Bring Your Own Food) to enjoy alongside your favorite brew.

What I’m getting at is Barley Chattanooga feels like a place you’d call home. Warm, inviting and with more beer than your fridge could ever hope to hold, it will quickly become your home away from home. Or if it’s been one of those days where you really just need your own couch to melt into, stop into Barley for a growler on your way.

“People can bring in their own growlers,” says Hamner. “We don’t require them to bring in our own growlers. And we can fill it with just about any of those 64 taps.”

26 of those 64 taps are leased to focus only on Tennessee-made brews, as well as a lot of local breweries being represented. Beyond their tap wall is the bottleshop side of Barley where six packs of beers you’re very familiar with from local and national breweries like Oskar Blues to beers you’ve never heard of that may be your new favorite are sold.

“We try to go out and find unique stuff as well,” says Hamner. “That’s kind of the way we look at beer here. We want to connect people with new stuff they’ve never been able to try before.”

And being open every day means plenty of time to try new brews. Thursdays through Sundays Barley Chattanooga can be expected to feature live music in the mid to late evening as well as the ability to game via board games or their sweet selection of arcade games.

Made up of three separate old storefronts, Barley Chattanooga has a private room in the back available for rent for parties, birthdays, wedding showers, and more. Bring your own caterer and let Barley provide the best beer around.

Barley Chattanooga’s one-year anniversary is coming up at the start of June and to celebrate they’re throwing a block party on Saturday, June 2nd, starting at 5 p.m., where they’ll close off Houston Street to allow for people to enjoy the sunshine and their beer. A chill DJ and food trucks will be on hand to feed and entertain, followed by a live show from Behold The Brave and Shakey’s Bad Knee closing out the evening.

If you haven’t visited Barley Chattanooga yet, their one-year anniversary block party is the perfect time to see what they’re all about and discover your new favorite hangout.

Barley Chattanooga

35 E. MLK Blvd.

(423) 682-8200

Mon-Wed: Noon-10pm

Thursday: Noon-11pm

Fri & Sat: Noon-Midnight

Sunday: 2pm-8pm

chattanoogabarley.com