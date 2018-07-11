Celebrating High Style And Fashion

Encore Consignment Boutique features designer clothing, shoes and accessories

When Encore Consignment opened in Riverview over 20 years ago, owner Sherry Shipley Gravitt was just trying to bring a little more style to Chattanooga as she noticed the lack of upscale consignment stores in Chattanooga after returning to her hometown from Nashville.

“The secret of some of the best-dressed and most affluent women in Nashville was shopping at upscale consignment stores,” says Sherry, whose biggest challenge after opening Encore was educating customers on the difference between “thrift store,” “resale” and “upscale consignment.”

Stepping into Encore Consignment Boutique, it’s obvious that this isn’t your grandmother’s thrift store. From the rows of perfectly placed shoes, to the collection of designer handbags, to the wide array of clothing, Encore is a place where you’ll find name-brand, boutique and designer labels at affordable prices.

Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Gucci, Tom Ford…you’ll find it all, lining the walls and the ceiling as handbags dot the space above you, beckoning you further into the store’s multitude of colors and styles.

Their inventory is massive and constantly rotating with new pieces being added daily. Racks of carefully scrutinized clothing are organized by color, size and function (that being dresses, slacks, blouses, etc.) for easy, uncluttered browsing.

Encore’s intake process for items is very selective, with items being thoroughly inspected before ever being accepted. Items must be less than three years old, trendy and in excellent condition.

Beyond personal inspection of each item, Sherry’s specialty is authenticating designer handbags, and each of their bags goes through an extensive authentication process before they’ll be sold at Encore.

“All our designer pieces are authenticated,” says Sherry. “Although the process can be very complex, I want our clients to know they’re getting an authentic piece for a great price, with a guarantee.” And that price will be music to your ears, with Encore offering 25 to 50 percent off retail pricing. For a designer bag, which can cost the amount of a semester at your local university, saving a pretty penny is absolutely worth it.

To pair perfectly with that handbag, Encore’s selection of designer shoes is a dream. Beat the summer heat in style in Chanel slip-on sandals or wow at the summer cocktail party in a pair of Christian Louboutins, designers you’ll be hard-pressed to find in Chattanooga or even close.

“Customers drive to Atlanta for labels and brands we carry here,” says Sherry. “Many clients come in, just to request Peggy [Bronsburg] to style them. They want her to put together an entire wardrobe for the season and trust her to do so.”

Trust, in any relationship, is the basis of a strong foundation. Trusting someone to entirely outfit your wardrobe is saying something about the excellent customer service that Encore prides itself on. More than they want their customers to find something they love, they want them to enjoy spending time in their store, chatting, shopping and ultimately, finding a piece or pieces that will make them happy.

“We sell a ‘service,’ which is rare,” says Sherry. “After 20 years, I know most of my customers on a first-name basis, know what their kids are doing, and many have become great friends.”

Beyond style, quality, and an outstanding price point, you’ll find smiling faces and helping hands at Encore. Be careful though, you may walk out with more than you planned and a few new friends as well.

Encore Consignment Boutique

1301 Dorchester Rd, Suite #113

(423) 267-0130

Tue-Fri: 10am-6pm

Saturday: 11am-4:30pm

Sun & Mon: Closed

encoreconsignmentonline.com