Cempa Cares For The Community

Celebrating an anniversary and a successful new program

Ashley Ewald, program manager for STEP TN (Syringe Trade and Education Program), Cempa Community Care’s harm reduction program, works with people in difficult circumstances, yet as I speak with her, she’s celebrating her job. Often, as she introduces new clients to STEP TN’s syringe exchange program, she finds them asking about treatment and coming clean.

“Every day, I get at least one person who comes to talk to me about a treatment center,” she says. “It may be a client I’ve had for months. I see them go through denial, contemplation, preparation… it’s amazing to witness the transition from the first time they come in and the changes they go through.”

Every transformation is a blessing on top of the successes directly related to STEP TN’s primary mission. STEP TN aims to reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, and other bloodborne infections that can be spread through sharing needles used to inject drugs, as well as provide safe disposal of needles and syringes.

Often, users of illegal drugs know they need to look after their health, but they’re afraid of meeting shame or dismissal at the doctor’s office.

“The population we serve faces stigma,” Ewald says. “Doctors may distrust them and they face judgment when they go in for health needs. My job gives me the opportunity to humanize them.”

About four percent of people addicted to pain medication turn to heroin, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. These people are vulnerable to diseases that come through needle-sharing, especially HIV and Hepatitis C.

Besides reducing the spread of disease through needle exchange, STEP TN works to connect these people to treatment when they’re ready, as well as supply Naloxone kits, which can be used to reverse an overdose of opioid drugs.

Additionally, the program also tries to reduce needle-stick injury for law enforcement officers, supplying them with puncture-proof receptacles for syringes they encounter in their line of work.

So far, STEP TN has served more than 650 clients and collected over 80,000 used syringes since its inception last March, says Melanie Connatser, Development Administrator at Cempa Community Care.

Through the program clients have the opportunity to be tested for HIV and other bloodborne diseases, including Hepatitis C; so far, STEP TN has put one person with HIV and 40 with Hep C on the path to treatment.

If a client tests positive for HIV or Hepatitis C, STEP TN ensures treatment options are provided immediately. After a confirmatory test, instead of being given a referral, the patient is walked directly to Cempa Community Care’s clinic so they can get started on medication the same day as part of the new Rapid Start Program.

If you need to make a needle exchange or are seeking testing for HIV, Hepatitis C, or sexually transmitted infections, Cempa can help. Cempa also offers primary care to HIV clients and all-around support for people living with HIV. Testing and needle exchange are confidential and no identifying records are kept of people who visit for needle exchange.

“If people test positive for HIV or Hepatitis C, we can refer them to the clinic in-house,” Connatser says. “We can provide them with treatment options immediately. For any service Cempa doesn’t offer, we can link people with our community partners.”

It’s just a year since Chattanooga C.A.R.E.S. was renamed Cempa Community Care and added STEP TN to its mix of programs. STEP TN has been supported by AIDS United: The Syringe Access Fund, Samaritan Ministry, and the Tennessee Department of Health.

On April 3, Cempa is hosting an impact reveal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1042 East 3rd Street. Come celebrate their ongoing mission or make a donation at cempa.org or steptn.org.