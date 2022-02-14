Chambliss Center Celebrates 150 Years Helping Chattanooga’s Children

The staff and supporters of the Chambliss Center for Children are very excited about 2022, which marks their 150th anniversary serving children and families in the community.

Throughout the year, they are going to be highlighting the history and the people who helped bring us to where they are today, and they’ll be celebrating with a community-wide event later this fall.

But first up, they’ll be holding their 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala on February 25th at Stratton Hall. This fun event is for individuals, couples, or even groups of adults. Tickets are on-sale now at chamblisscenter.org.

But what exactly does the Chambliss Center for Children do? Their primary purpose is to preserve family unity and to help prevent the dependency, neglect, abuse and delinquency of children by responding to the community’s childcare needs. Their agency allows the community access to 24/7/365 affordable childcare with the goal of supporting families.

This is also done through their Residential Services Program that finds loving foster homes for children removed by the state due to abuse, abandonment, or neglect. Their Transitional Living Program operates with the goal of creating a smoother transition into adulthood for children who have “aged out” of foster care by providing housing and case management while they work and receive an education.

If you would like to support the Chambliss Center for Children financially, they certainly appreciate all financial help. But they also have volunteer needs: the need for foster families, a huge need for childcare professionals to join our team, and two thrift stores where customers can shop knowing the proceeds go back to supporting our programs.

Follow them on social media or sign up for their newsletter to see other ways to support the agency throughout the year. All of the social media links can be accessed through their website at chamblisscenter.org or a quick search of “Chambliss Center for Children” on any of those sites. You can also call them at (423) 698.2456 or email info@chamblisscenter.org for any questions. And they hope to see you at Stratton Hall for Mardi Gras fun on the 25th of this month!