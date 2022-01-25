Chambliss Center for Children To Host 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala

Local nonprofit Chambliss Center for Children will host the 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala on Friday, February 25th, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Stratton Hall, located at 3146 Broad Street.

Begin the evening with beads, jazz music, and hurricane cocktails. Then, check out the auction in the French Market and stroll over to Bourbon Street for live entertainment by Chattanooga Fire Cabaret. Finally, step into the French Quarter for Dixieland jazz, a late-evening DJ & dance party, and lots of New Orleans-style fun.

The evening will also feature delicious Cajun-inspired fare and a crowning of the 2022 Mardi Gras King and Queen, Jay and Cynthia Dale, who will lead guests in a parade throughout the venue. The event is sponsored by The Mark Hite Team; BrewSki; JHM Certified Public Accountants; Chambliss Law; First Horizon; Title Guaranty and Trust; U. S. Xpress; and Best & Brock.

“In addition to being our tenth year for the Mardi Gras Gala, Chambliss Center for Children is also celebrating 150 years of serving families and children in the community,” says Emily Barrow, Director of Development for Chambliss Center for Children.

“We have added some fun new elements to this year’s event to commemorate these milestones. The support we receive through this event goes directly to help local children and families who need a hand up, now more than ever.”

Tickets for the Mardi Gras Gala are $70 for individuals or $125 per couple through February 14th. After that, the cost will increase to $80 for individuals and $150 per couple. Companies or groups of friends have the option of purchasing tables.

The “Krewe” level is $750 and includes a reserved table for 8, special beads and party favors. The “Super Krewe” level is $1,250 and includes the same benefits as the “Krewe” level plus deluxe beads, table sign with logo, and other fun party favors.

Complimentary Uber codes will be provided by our Safe Ride Sponsor, Best & Brock. A link to make reservations, as well as event health and safety guidelines, can be found at www.chamblisscenter.org. Reservations may also be made by calling 423.468.1139.