Chattanooga Airport Wins National Award For Ongoing Commitment To Sustainability

The Chattanooga Airport has won a national Newsweek Future of Travel Award for its ongoing sustainability efforts and environmental stewardship.

The awards recognize those who are actively creating a travel industry for the future that is focused on adaptable, sustainable, responsible and innovative solutions, particularly as the industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected for this award among hundreds of nominees,” said Terry Hart, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Airport. “As a sustainability leader in our community and among airports across the country, we are committed to being good stewards of our natural assets and encourage other players in the travel industry to explore how they can pursue new environmental goals.”

In the Newsweek feature, Zach Honig, The Points Guy editor at large and award panelist, noted the airport’s solar farm and EV charging stations for the selection.

“It may not be the country's largest or most amenity-packed airport, but there's no question that Chattanooga Airport has made sustainability a top priority,” said Honig. “An expansive solar field became fully operational one year before the pandemic, producing enough power [equivalent] to support[ing] the entire airport. Outside the terminal building, there's a Tesla supercharger and electric-vehicle charging stations.”

Topping the list, the Chattanooga Airport was among five finalists and was chosen for multiple reasons, including Wilson Air being the first aviation terminal in the world to be LEED Platinum certified. To learn more about the airport’s LEED certification, solar farm and other sustainability projects, please visit www.chattairport.com.