Chattanooga Community Collaborates For CO.LAB Startup Week

Startup Week CHA is different every year, but one thing that has remained the same since 2014 is community support for the week-long celebration of entrepreneurship and community.

The Company Lab CEO Lindsey Cox described the nonprofit as “the stewards” of Startup Week, which is Oct. 18-22. CO.LAB organizes key signature events, and the remaining 80+ events come from locals, who are passionate about entrepreneurship and our community.

“There are new components, such as a job fair,” CO.LAB Director of Communications Chloé Morrison said. “And there will be events to satisfy entrepreneurs and business people, as well as the average area citizen who wants a reason to celebrate Chattanooga.”

This year, CO.LAB is asking organizers to embrace delight on Friday with a special focus on fun, community-friendly events that appeal to anyone — whether they are into startup companies and entrepreneurship.

As the week approaches, CO.LAB is also calling on area residents to reignite local entrepreneurial momentum by keeping up with related news, participating in events and working with local entrepreneurs and organizations.

That can all start at Startup Week.

You can find the schedule and create your own agenda here.

All the events are free to attend, and thanks to our sponsor EPB, free parking will be available at the garage across from Miller Park.

Six reasons to attend Startup Week CHA 2021

It’s 80+ plus events for free (including parking). You’ll meet entrepreneurs, creatives, business owners and other Chattanooga movers and shakers. You’ll learn all the things. You’ll get to hang out with cool people, including the new CO.LAB team. You’ll get first looks and tours of up-and-coming developments. It’s a great way to support your community and its economic and community development.

Be sure to register to attend here.

Signature events

The majority of Startup Week events are organized by community members, but CO.LAB hosts and organizes signature events. This year there are five signature components, representing a combination of annual mainstays and new events.

NEW THIS YEAR

Job Fair

About 20 vendors, including thriving and growing businesses like Steam Logistics, are participating in this event, and anyone looking for a job is welcome.

The Startup Week CHA 2021 Job Fair

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Noon-4 p.m.

Waterhouse Pavilion in Miller Plaza

Recycling reverse pitch with City of Chattanooga

This innovative event is designed to help find creative ways to improve waste management structures and infrastructure systems. This includes changes to technology, infrastructure, and educating residents.

Think ways to reduce landfill waste or improve current recycling processes.

The plan is to test ideas on a small scale to see if they can ultimately make a bigger difference.

Check out proposal guidelines here .

. Applications are due Oct. 3, and selected applicants will be notified Oct. 10. Anyone with an idea can email a proposal to info@colab.com.

The actual pitch is slated for Tues., Oct. 19 in Waterhouse Pavilion from noon to 2 p.m.

Makers Marketplace

This is a chance to shop local and for local vendors to get in front of customers.

Shop local until you drop at Makers Marketplace

Wed. Oct. 20

5 - 7 p.m.

Waterhouse Pavilion

Apply to participate

BACK THIS YEAR

Will This Float?

In its 12th year, the Company Lab’s Will This FLOAT pitch competition is going back to its roots.

Through this annual event, CO.LAB is aiming to support entrepreneurs with new or soon-to-launch businesses and ideas. Businesses or products must have launched after October 19, 2020 or they must be new and not on the market yet.

Participants have already been selected and will pitch at Startup Week.