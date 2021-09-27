Chattanooga Community Collaborates For CO.LAB Startup Week

Startup Week CHA is different every year, but one thing that has remained the same since 2014 is community support for the week-long celebration of entrepreneurship and community.
The Company Lab CEO Lindsey Cox described the nonprofit as “the stewards” of Startup Week, which is Oct. 18-22. CO.LAB organizes key signature events, and the remaining 80+ events come from locals, who are passionate about entrepreneurship and our community.
“There are new components, such as a job fair,” CO.LAB Director of Communications Chloé Morrison said. “And there will be events to satisfy entrepreneurs and business people, as well as the average area citizen who wants a reason to celebrate Chattanooga.”
This year, CO.LAB is asking organizers to embrace delight on Friday with a special focus on fun, community-friendly events that appeal to anyone — whether they are into startup companies and entrepreneurship.
As the week approaches, CO.LAB is also calling on area residents to reignite local entrepreneurial momentum by keeping up with related news, participating in events and working with local entrepreneurs and organizations.
That can all start at Startup Week.
You can find the schedule and create your own agenda here.
All the events are free to attend, and thanks to our sponsor EPB, free parking will be available at the garage across from Miller Park.
Six reasons to attend Startup Week CHA 2021
- It’s 80+ plus events for free (including parking).
- You’ll meet entrepreneurs, creatives, business owners and other Chattanooga movers and shakers.
- You’ll learn all the things.
- You’ll get to hang out with cool people, including the new CO.LAB team.
- You’ll get first looks and tours of up-and-coming developments.
- It’s a great way to support your community and its economic and community development.
Be sure to register to attend here.
Signature events
The majority of Startup Week events are organized by community members, but CO.LAB hosts and organizes signature events. This year there are five signature components, representing a combination of annual mainstays and new events.
NEW THIS YEAR
Job Fair
About 20 vendors, including thriving and growing businesses like Steam Logistics, are participating in this event, and anyone looking for a job is welcome.
- The Startup Week CHA 2021 Job Fair
- Wednesday, Oct. 20
- Noon-4 p.m.
- Waterhouse Pavilion in Miller Plaza
Recycling reverse pitch with City of Chattanooga
This innovative event is designed to help find creative ways to improve waste management structures and infrastructure systems. This includes changes to technology, infrastructure, and educating residents.
- Think ways to reduce landfill waste or improve current recycling processes.
- The plan is to test ideas on a small scale to see if they can ultimately make a bigger difference.
- Check out proposal guidelines here.
- Applications are due Oct. 3, and selected applicants will be notified Oct. 10. Anyone with an idea can email a proposal to info@colab.com.
The actual pitch is slated for Tues., Oct. 19 in Waterhouse Pavilion from noon to 2 p.m.
Makers Marketplace
This is a chance to shop local and for local vendors to get in front of customers.
- Shop local until you drop at Makers Marketplace
- Wed. Oct. 20
- 5 - 7 p.m.
- Waterhouse Pavilion
- Apply to participate
BACK THIS YEAR
Will This Float?
In its 12th year, the Company Lab’s Will This FLOAT pitch competition is going back to its roots.
Through this annual event, CO.LAB is aiming to support entrepreneurs with new or soon-to-launch businesses and ideas. Businesses or products must have launched after October 19, 2020 or they must be new and not on the market yet.
Participants have already been selected and will pitch at Startup Week.
- Will this FLOAT (WTF) 2021
- Monday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m
- Waterhouse Pavilion, 850 Market St.
Startup Awards
This classic event has two components — a social and then an awards ceremony on Oct. 21.
The Startup Awards social is powered by Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel and will be at Naked River Brewing.
From there, attendees will participate in a short parade complete with a local marching band, who will lead the crowd to the awards at the Finley Stadium field.
After the awards, expect a food truck for evening snacks.
The social is from 6-7:30 p.m. The awards start at 7:30 p.m. and will last an hour. Then snacks!
Idea Leap Grant Pitch Night
Watch as five small businesses compete for their chance to win a $21,000 grant from Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union during the Fourth Annual Idea Leap Grant Pitch Night. All finalists will walk away with grant funds to reinvest into their small businesses.
The Idea Leap Grant Initiative is an extension of TVFCU’s Idea Leap Loan Initiative that was created in October 2016. The Idea Leap Loan fills a void in the community for loans up to $50,000 to emerging businesses. Through the Idea Leap Grant Initiative, TVFCU has awarded more than $125,000 in grants to area small businesses since its inception in 2018.
Sponsors
This event would not be possible without generous support from the community. Thank you to all our sponsors: EPB, Pinnacle Financial Services, Elliott Davis, Miller & Martin, Pathway Lending, LaunchTN, Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel, TVFCU, Benwood Foundation, City of Chattanooga, River City Co., and Steam Logistics.