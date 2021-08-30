Chattanooga Crystal Store: Changing The Energy Flow Of Chattanooga

It’s hard not to be intrigued by the nexus of energies that forms Chattanooga. From Raccoon Mountain and Lookout Mountain below us and Walden’s Ridge and Mowbray Mountain marching away to the north, to the confluence as groundwater and surface water flow into the Chattanooga River, to the influx of new residents, we’re a meeting place of powerful currents.

That’s what intrigued Ataana Badilli, founder and owner of Chattanooga Crystal Store, when he expanded his business from Nashville and opened a Chattanooga location on Main Street. He sensed a rushing-together of energies and wanted to be part of it.

“I saw that development and healing and expansion wanted to take place,” he says. “Lots of people are coming into Chattanooga, into the growth process, and the infrastructure energetically has to adapt. Stones change the energy of the earth. We are changing the energy flow of the city by bringing these stones here.”

By stones he doesn’t mean only jewelry or trinkets, though you can find plenty of wearable crystals at Chattanooga Crystal Store. Instead, think about 2,000-pound river stones from India or quartz clusters as big as a Thanksgiving turkey. Dedicated exclusively to stones, Chattanooga Crystal Store offers beauty, healing and education, all in one place.

High-Quality Crystals, Ethically Sourced

The beauty and efficacy of Ataani Badilli’s stones arise from their quality — but how do you know a crystal is high-quality? Badilli explains that it starts with the way crystals are sourced. He works with families in long-standing businesses who treat their workers well and protect the environment, he says. The next step to offering high-quality crystals is how he receives and prepares them. He and his team cleanse them — physically, but also positive intentions.

“And of course,” he concludes, “I display them and give them space where they can unfold themselves in a healthy way.”

Healing Frequencies

It seems counterintuitive to think of a crystal unfolding, but Badilli points out that crystals are far more than inert lumps. They have their own frequencies, colors and energies. Crystals were protected during World War II, he reminds us, because they were needed for radios.

It’s this energy that enables crystals’ healing abilities. Different crystals align with different chakras — energy centers in the body — Badilli explains. The crystals’ various vibrations match the vibrations of the body.

“For example, when the solar plexus chakra is compromised, the stomach is compromised,” he illustrates. “You can enhance it with a citrine, a stone, to support the strength of the chakra. You can wear it around your neck and remind your body to remember that vibration. It will help jump start it, just like a car.”

An “Ah!” Moment

Entering the store, you may look around in astonishment. There really are a lot of crystals!

The wonder of rocks and crystals runs deep, Badilli reminds us. As a child, didn’t you pick up cool rocks, carry them around in your pocket or store them in a special place? Most people had a favorite rock or two as children, Badilli says. Geology lovers ages one to 101 will appreciate the Chattanooga Crystal Store.

“We are kid-friendly,” Badilli says. “We love helping them get into the stones.”

And there’s so much to learn. There’s the history of crystals as part of communication technology, from radios to record player needles. The traditional association of stones with life events, illustrated by birthstone. The place of stones in mythology, like the stone tablets of the Bible and the gems associated with angels.

Even adults respond with child-like wonder.

“Looking at the stones is so uplifting,” Badilli says. “It encourages you to enjoy the beauty and multitude of life’s expressions. Stars come into people’s eyes and their smiles come out when they enter. That’s so uplifting and inspiring to us.”

A Rock Store for Rock City

As a “Rock City,” it’s a surprise Chattanooga hasn’t had a 100%-dedicated stone store before now. But it’s a gap Badilli is eager to fill. Come visit Chattanooga Crystal Store every day, noon until 6 p.m., at 1155 East Main Street, or visit online at crystalfarmacy.com.

In the month of September, be on the lookout for a special sale!