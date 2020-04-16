Chattanooga FC Release Commemorative Trading Card Sets To Benefit American Red Cross

Chattanooga FC release commemorative trading card sets, proceeds benefit American Red Cross

Chattanooga Football Club Announced today the release of limited edition player trading cards, and will sell them online to raise money for the Red Cross.

The cards were initially scheduled to be released in coordination with the team’s 10th season, but were never released. Now they will be available to raise money for those affected by the tornadoes that destroyed parts of our community in North Georgia, East Brainerd, Ooltewah, and other areas as well.

“We are a community-first organization, and when our community is in need, we are determined to find ways to help” said Jeremy Alumbaugh, Managing Director, Chattanooga FC. “These cards feature an all-star lineup of players from our first ten seasons of play, and they highlight all the great memories that we’ve had with the community we love.”

Supporters can choose between 5 card packs and 15 card packs, and feature legends from years past, including Gregga Hartley, Luke Winter, Chris Ocheing, Samuel Goni, and more.

The cards are available now at shop.chattanoogafc.com and all proceeds will go to benefit the American Red Cross.