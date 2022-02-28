Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy STEAMs Full Speed Ahead

Every girl has the potential to be an academic achiever and a leader.

This firm belief in the promise and potential within each girl undergirds Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy resolve to offer girls an engaging and rigorous academic experience that prepares them for college completion, grounds them in civic responsibility, and positions them for successful careers in a competitive, knowledge-based global economy.

Since opening their doors in 2009, CLGA has offered girls an accelerated and integrated remediation approach that is intended to move them to proficient and advanced levels within core academic subjects. A range of social supports that reflects girls’ social development needs are integrated into the educational experience.

They are a single gender, small learning community for girls in grades 6-12. The college preparation curriculum is centered on Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM).

Coming up, CGLA will be hosting their 13th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, March 9 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The keynote speaker for the event is Ian Symmonds, the founder of Ian Symmonds & Associates, an industry leading, global consulting firm located in Southern California. With over 1,000 global clients, Symmonds and his team have been deemed the trusted voices of education and nonprofit strategy.

The luncheon is held annually to celebrate the achievements and outstanding academic accomplishments of female students in STEAM. In addition to the awards presentation and Mr. Symmonds’ keynote message, Odyssey 2022 will also feature a performance by one of the guest of Oprah Winfrey’s Super Soul Sunday, gospel recording artist, and longtime friend to CGLA, Wintley Phipps. Mr. Phipps will perform with the CGLA Choir.

To purchase a table or individual tickets, contact Donna Williams at (423) 468-4105 or visit cglaonline.com. Individual tickets are $75, tables start at $600. Corporate sponsorships for the luncheon are still available.

You can learn more about CGLA online at cglaonline.com, or by following them on social media,