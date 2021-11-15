Chattanooga Holiday Market Comes To The Convention Center Starting December 4th

Chattanooga Market organizers are getting ready for the transition to the Chattanooga Convention Center to open the Holiday Market, held there each year in December.

The regular outdoor season for Chattanooga Market is nearing its close. The Thanksgiving Market, November 21st, will be the last outdoor Market for 2021—there is NO downtown Market on Sunday, November 28th.

Over the years, the Chattanooga Holiday Market has become a tradition for local and regions shoppers who come to enjoy the range of vendors offering unique gifts for the season. Nearly 200 local and regional vendors attend the annual producer-only Market.

Handicrafts such as clothing, holiday decor, jewelry and a wide assortment of bath and body care are offered. Fine art including pottery, photography and other mediums are available as well. And, artisan foods can be found—cheeses, breads, dips, jams and plenty of sweet treats. Every year the variety of offerings changes.

A variety of live musicians will perform each day throughout December featuring favorites such as Sweet Georgia Sound—playing holiday tunes. The environment truly feels special and festive, welcoming patrons with added holiday touches including "selfie" photo opportunities, holiday spirits and daily lunch service. Parking can easily be found in the Convention Center's attached parking garage, and at street level.

The Holiday Market is open weekends December 5th-20th, admission is free.

Lodge Cast Iron Bake Off

Adding to the festive environment, the 2nd annual Lodge Cast Iron Bake Off will be held on Sunday, December 5th at the Holiday Market. This unique food sport event features five local chefs who will be competing live on Sunday by baking an appetizer, entree and dessert all using products from the Lodge Cast Iron bakeware line.

The chefs will have two hours to complete their meals and present them to our panel of judges. The twist — a secret ingredient will be supplied to each of the chefs just an hour prior to the start time. The competition can be watched live at the Holiday Market 11am-3pm (Holiday Market is open until 5pm).

2021 COMPETITORS

Dustin Concannon - Asarum

Tom Zurawsky - Parkway Pourhouse

Joe Madzia-Trinidad - Whitebirds

Travis Vaughn - Whole Foods

Chattanooga Holiday Market