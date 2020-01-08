Chattanooga's Hemp House

Smashing the misconceptions about the wonders of CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a hot commodity right now with various stores and products “cropping up” at near lightning speed. CBD has been sweeping the marketplace with salves, tinctures, and oils for a wide range of ailments and conditions.

But there is one true Chattanooga CBD distributor that planted the seeds for all things CBD related: Hemp House Chattanooga. The first Hemp House on Tremont Street, right next to Aretha Frankensteins, opened its doors in 2017 and has been a community boon for not just Tennessee hemp growers but also residents from all over the area.

Folks have traveled far and wide (some over three hours) to this gem on the North Shore just to purchase the finest CBD products in Tennessee, a fact that inspired the owner/CEO Dwayne Madden to respond-in-kind by planting seed at two other locations.

But Hemp House isn’t just another fly-by-night crop cash in. No, Hemp House’s modus operandi is to smash the stigma and misconceptions surrounding the wonders of CBD for the public, and also to be a champion for locally sourced hemp products right from this beautiful state we reside in.

It’s a firsthand fact that you can walk into Hemp House knowing absolutely nothing about CBD and walk out a well-informed consumer; maybe even an amateur researcher. But that is only half of the exceptional service you’ll experience.

As a man who hates taking aspirin for headaches or cold medicine for a cold, you can bet that I initially walked into Hemp House with some reservations. But when I stepped upon that porch at the Tremont location it brought me back to the days when good advice and home remedies were shared among the gentle sway of a wooden porch swing.

I almost expected my grandmother to step out of the door drying her hands upon her apron. The atmosphere was like coming home or visiting an old friend after years of being away.

Various products were neatly arranged and displayed; educational pamphlets adorned every square inch of the store space. Yet the information about CBD products came from the helpful staff. I wasn’t being sold anything, I was being educated.

No hoodoo or fantastic flights of fancy; the conversation was organic and to the point with back story on CBD research and consumer testimony. I was free to explore and at no time did I feel any pressure to buy anything off the shelves. The skeptical mind is more than welcome at the Hemp House. As a man leery of most medicines to the point of pretty much refusing aspirin for a headache you can bet your buds that I had questions.

Thankfully with guidance, I was able to take home some oil from Alleviate Pharms to help with some excruciating foot pain. The kind of pain that has you hobbling around the house first thing in the morning cursing the extended hikes you’ve endured for Uncle Sam. But a few drops under the tongue and the pain was a distant memory without wonky side effects or a trip to the doctor for pain meds.

Hemp House is all about the health without the high. With a selection from fifteen vendors there’s a bountiful cornucopia of CBD products that range from internal wellness to external beauty. Those eager for a new organic beard oil or lip balm will find Hemp House on point to deliver exceptional quality for the price.

But don’t take my word for it, let the Chattanooga’s homegrown CBD gurus school you on the applications and wonders found right in their store and check them out at hemphousechatt.com for products and information. And for you Hixson folks, be sure to swing by the newer location in the Food City Plaza, just off Exit 11.