Chattanooga Whiskey to donate portion of sales of new batches to Chattanooga Area Food Bank

During these trying times, we are grateful to have been deemed an essential business, allowing our distillers to continue doing what they do best: Making whiskey.

Two of our next Experimental Batches are ready to release, and while these aren't the circumstances in which we imagined sharing them with everyone, we realized we could use this opportunity to continue to find new ways to give back to our community.

With these two new releases, Batch 013 and Batch 014, we are excited to announce that $5 from each and every bottle of Chattanooga Whiskey purchased from our Experimental Distillery (1439 Market Street) will be donated to The Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

1 in 8 people overall – including 1 in 5 children – face hunger in Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. Every $1 donated helps to provide 4 meals to individuals in need. We are honored to support such an important organization.

Experimental Batches 013 & 014 will go on sale today, Thursday, April 16 at 11:00am.

We encourage everyone to continue to practice safe social distancing and utilize our curbside pick-up by ordering online at chattwhiskeytogo.com. The $5 donation on all bottle sales will continue through Sunday, April 26, 2020.