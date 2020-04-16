CHI Memorial Now Offering Virtual Care For Established Patients

CHI Memorial now offering primary and specialty care through online, virtual visits

CHI Memorial Medical Group is now offering virtual care for established patients. Virtual Care allows a patient to see his/her regular primary care or specialty care physicians or advanced practice clinicians (APC) for non-urgent, medical issues from the comfort of home via the Zoom app on a mobile phone or computer.

The version of Zoom used by CHI Memorial Medial Group physicians and APCs is secure and private so patients can be assured their information is protected and confidential. In the course of providing services to healthcare customers, Zoom does not access protected health information (PHI).

Rather, for purposes of compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Zoom operates under the “conduit exception” which applies to entities that transmit PHI but do not have access to the transmitted information and do not persistently store copies of data containing PHI.

Step 1: Call to schedule your visit

Call your physician's office to schedule your virtual clinic visit. When you call, staff will provide you with a Zoom meeting ID. We will answer any questions you might have about downloading the Zoom app. You will also receive an appointment confirmation from your physician with instructions on next steps.

Step 2: Download the zoom app

Accessing via a mobile device? Download the Zoom Cloud Meetings app from the app store - Apple or Google Play. Accessing via your computer? Download the app by visiting zoom.us/download, or you can join the meeting directly by visiting zoom.us/join.

Step 3: Join the meeting by entering your meeting ID

When it is time for your appointment, open the Zoom app and select "Join a Meeting". Enter the meeting ID we have provided and select an audio option. You will be placed in the virtual waiting room until the provider arrives. Make sure the microphone and camera are on as indicated on the bottom of the screen.

For a list of frequently asked questions about virtual visits or for a list of participating physicians and APCs, visit CHIMemorialMedicalGroup.org.