City, Chamber Host Webinars to Help Industries Reopening

The City of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce will host a series of webinars for businesses that are preparing to or in the process of reopening their doors to the public.

Most businesses shuttered their doors to the public last month amid the spread of the novel coronavirus in our community. Now that businesses are slowly reopening, many owners and employees want a better understanding of the guidelines created by the State of Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group.

The first two webinars will be focused on what safely reopening businesses looks like forretail and close-contact businesses, such as salons, spas, tattoo shops, and pet grooming.

Reopening Retail Safely Webinar

When: Monday, March 4 at 3:00 p.m.

What: As retail businesses in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce are offering a one-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of Tennessee and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. The webinar will be hosted by a local retail representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available on cha.city/covid.

Who: Local retail and small business representatives

How: Click here to register

Reopening Salons/Barber Businesses Safely Webinar

When: Tuesday, May 5 at Noon

What: As close contact/personal appearance businesses in our community begin to open, the City of Chattanooga and Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce are offering a one-hour webinar to talk through the guidelines set forth by the State of Tennessee and best practices suggested by the CDC and other industry leaders. The webinar will be hosted by a local representative and there will be time for participant Q&A. This opportunity is open to anyone within the Chattanooga area. Additionally, this webinar will be recorded and available on cha.city/covid.

Who: Close-contact business representatives

How: Click here to register

Additional webinars will be provided for other industries in the coming weeks.