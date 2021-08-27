CO.LAB Invites Entrepreneurs To “FLOAT” Their Ideas At Pitch Competition

In its 12th year, the Company Lab’s Will This FLOAT pitch competition is going back to its roots.

“This year we’re focused on new business and ideas that meet the FLOAT criteria,” CO.LAB Director of Programs Christine DiPietro said. “For this Will This FLOAT, we want fun, crazy ideas.”

Through this annual event, CO.LAB is aiming to support entrepreneurs with new or soon-to-launch businesses and ideas. Businesses or products must have launched after October 19, 2020 or they must be new and not on the market yet.

Selected participants have the chance to win $3,000 to use toward business costs, a spot in a CO.LAB accelerator program, and gift bags from local companies.

To understand whether the competition is a good fit, entrepreneurs should evaluate the “FLOAT” criteria.

Applications are open now through Sept. 8, and CO.LAB will select and notify entrepreneurs of their acceptance by Sept. 15.

The Company Lab’s team will work with selected applicants to ensure pitches are ready for the stage.

Entrepreneurs and other folks with ideas can apply here.

If you go:

What: Will this FLOAT (WTF) 2021

Will this FLOAT (WTF) 2021 When: Monday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m

Monday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m Where: Waterhouse Pavilion, 850 Market St.

