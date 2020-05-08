Dunkin’ Restaurants In Chattanooga Raise More Than $4,000 to Support Food Bank

Dunkin’ franchisee network raises $4,218 through weeklong guest donation program

In efforts to support those in need amidst the COVID-19 health crisis, local Dunkin’ franchisee network Bluemont Group, LLC today announced it is donating $4,218 to benefit the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

The donation stems from a weeklong donation program beginning last week on Pay It Forward Day where guests at participating Chattanooga Dunkin’ locations were given the opportunity to donate $1 to support food insecure families throughout the Chattanooga region. In total, 11 Dunkin’ restaurants in Chattanooga participated in collecting the donations.

“It was incredible to see such an outpouring of generosity from our guests to support those in need over the past week,” said Dave Baumgartner, President of Dunkin’ Franchisee Network Bluemont Group, LLC. “Now more than ever, it’s crucial for our communities to come together to lend a helping hand and we are proud that Dunkin’ was able to participate. Together, we can continue to make a difference for those affected during this ongoing situation.”

Throughout the state of Tennessee, including participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Chattanooga, Knoxville and Nashville, Bluemont Group will be donating a combined $25,869 to benefit local Tennessee-based food banks following the weeklong Pay It Forward program.

As part of Dunkin’s ongoing efforts to help ensure the safety of guests and crew in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, all restaurants are limiting service to drive-thru, carry out, and delivery through delivery partners where available. Dine-in service has been suspended to prevent the congregation of guests. On-the-Go ordering is available through the Dunkin’ app for pickup in-store or at the drive-thru to limit contact.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit DunkinDonuts.com or follow us on Facebook @DunkinUS, or Twitter @dunkindonuts .