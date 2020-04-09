Dunkin’ of Chattanooga Offers Free Coffee To Frontline Healthcare Workers, First-Responders

Dunkin’ of Chattanooga to Offer FREE Coffee to Frontline Healthcare Workers and First-Responders throughout April

To show appreciation for those on the frontline of the COVID-19 health crisis, Dunkin’ locations throughout Chattanooga are offering a FREE* Medium Hot or Iced Coffee to all frontline healthcare workers and first-responders starting Thursday, April 9 through Sunday, May 3.

On behalf of local Tennessee Dunkin’ franchisee network Bluemont Group LLC, Dunkin’ would like to thank the doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers and all other front-line responders for their continued care and commitment during this critical time of need. The Free coffee offer is valid at all participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Chattanooga.

For families looking for a fun activity to do at home, starting on Friday, April 10 Dunkin’ will offer DIY Donut Kits available for purchase. Guests have the option to choose from a kit that includes two donuts for $4.99 or four donuts for $7.99.

Each kit includes two or four plain yeast donut rings, a variety of three icing flavors and two or three varieties of sprinkles each to create custom flavor combinations and designs. The DIY Donut Kits are only available at participating Chattanooga Dunkin’ locations via carry-out and drive-thru.

For the third consecutive Friday, Bluemont Group LLC will host another community day this Friday, April 10. Over the past two weeks, the locally owned franchisee network has donated coffee and donuts to more than 46 frontline responder and healthcare-based organizations that are helping to fight the COVID-19 crisis as well as some other groups of essential workers.

This week, Bluemont Group would like for customers to nominate a local frontline responder group to be considered for a product donation by emailing donations@bluemontgroup.net. Applicants are asked to provide the name of the organization, contact information to coordinate the drop, and a brief description of why the team deserves some Dunkin’ Cheer.

As part of Dunkin’s ongoing efforts to help ensure the safety of guests and crew in light of the COVID-19 health crisis, all restaurants are limiting service to drive-thru ordering and carry-out.

*Excludes Frozen Coffee, Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit dunkindonuts.com or follow us on Facebook Dunkin’, or Twitter @DunkinDonuts.