EPB And TVA Invest $100,000 In Chattanooga’s United Way Bridge Fund

EPB is continuing its partnership with TVA in addressing hardships created by COVID-19 by investing $50,000 which TVA will match to provide United Way of Chattanooga an additional $100,000 to bolster local economic recovery.

The money will provide direct support for those who find themselves in a moment of immediate need. Such needs often include food, health services, transportation, crisis relief, housing, utility payments or childcare.

“Although we were hoping the impacts of the pandemic would be behind us by now, many people in our community are still experiencing challenges,” said David Wade, EPB President and CEO. “As part of our mission to serve the community, EPB is proud to partner with TVA, United Way and the network of local nonprofits which came together to provide support for our neighbors in need during this unprecedented crisis.”

Since the pandemic began, EPB and TVA have partnered with United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Bridge Fund, which was formerly called Restore Hope. To date, that fund has assisted 1,174 households, including 1,718 adults and 1,574 children in the greater Chattanooga area. The fund was designed to assist individuals and households experiencing lost wages or other adverse circumstances due to COVID-19.

“Our community stepped up like never before to help our neighbors,” commented Lesley Scearce, CEO & President of United Way of Greater Chattanooga. “It’s been clear that in an ongoing crisis, collaboration is essential. We are so proud of the meaningful impact that has come from the generous, ongoing support of our community,”

United Way has partnered with twelve Chattanooga area nonprofit agencies to support the needs of those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including La Paz, Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga, Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, Rock Bridge Community Church, Helen Ross McNabb Center, Clinica Medicos, Bethlehem Center, Chattanooga Area Command, Northside Neighborhood House, Partnership for Families, Children and Adults, Signal Centers, United Way of Rhea County and the Walker County Heartbeat Fund.

The Bridge Fund has been supported by dozens of community members and organizations such as Truist, Maclellan Foundation, Chattanooga Whiskey, First Horizon, HamiCo Inc., Chattanooga Gas, Southtree and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

With this additional $100,000 in funding to support people impacted by the COVID crisis, EPB and TVA have invested $420,000 to support local economic recovery, and EPB employees donated an additional $20,000 to the effort. Because of these organizations and donors throughout the city, $967,000 has been raised to support neighbors in crisis since the spring of 2020.

TVA and local power companies in the TVA seven state service area have helped 637 charitable organizations across the Tennessee Valley region provide assistance to those most impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

"Nearly 90 years ago, TVA was created with a clear mission to benefit the public good," said Jeff Lyash, TVA President & CEO. “TVA’s Community Care Fund demonstrates that commitment by helping our friends and neighbors when they need it most.”

TVA and local power companies partnered for an additional $8.3 million in assistance through TVA’s Community Care Fund, which has been extended through fiscal year 2022 with an additional $5 million in matching funds from TVA.